Colbert, Steven, 64. TULSA, Welder. Died Sunday, October 23. Visitation Friday, 3pm - 8pm; Funeral Service - Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday at 10:30am . Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory

