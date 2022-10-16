 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cogburn, Jimmy Dwain, 74. Tulsa, Army

Cogburn, Jimmy Dwain, 74. Tulsa, Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, June 7. Graveside: Rose Hill Cemetery, 11:00am, Tuesday. Rose Hill

