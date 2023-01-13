 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Coder, III, James, 80. Broken Arrow

Coder, III, James, 80. Broken Arrow, Medical Doctor. Died Sunday, January 1. Public Reception, 5:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

