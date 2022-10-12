 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Clyburn, Tony, 59. Broken Arrow, GS14 Management Services Federal Government - Veteran. Died Sunday, October 9. Memorial service Thursday 11a.m., at GUTS Church in Tulsa. Hayhurst Funeral Home

