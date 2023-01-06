 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close, S. Paul, 87. Tulsa, Retired

  • 0

Close, S. Paul, 87. Tulsa, Retired Entrepreneur. Died Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., on Sunday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert