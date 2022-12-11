 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Clinkscales, Roberta A., 77. Tulsa

Clinkscales, Roberta A., 77. Tulsa, office administrator. Died Saturday, December 3. Memorial Service 12 Noon Saturday, December 17, at Christ Church Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Ivy

