Cleveland

Woodrell, Darrel, 83. Cleveland, Telephone Repairman. Died Monday, September 12. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm 6:00 pm Sunday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service will be held 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Terlton, Ok. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

