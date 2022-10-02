 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Harvey Jr., James, 77. Cleveland, Oklahoma , Supervisor @ Valmont Steel Fabrication . Died Thursday, September 29.. Visitation will be held 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Monday October 3 2022 at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, OklahomaService will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday.October 4, at Western Heights Baptist Church in Cleveland, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home

