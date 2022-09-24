Prewitt, Holly, 50. Cleveland, Oklahoma , Home Maker . Died Monday, September 19, 2022. Vistation will be held 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm Sunday at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Monday September 26 At the Woodland Cemetery in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
