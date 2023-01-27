Clayton, Buck Everett, 86. Tulsa, Television Director/US Air Force Veteran. Died Monday, January 23. Viewing will be from 10 am - 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday with family greeting friends Sunday, from 12 - 5 pm, all at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Monday, January 30, at Trinity Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.