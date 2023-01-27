 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Clayton, Buck Everett, 86. Tulsa

Clayton, Buck Everett, 86. Tulsa, Television Director/US Air Force Veteran. Died Monday, January 23. Viewing will be from 10 am - 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday with family greeting friends Sunday, from 12 - 5 pm, all at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 1 pm, Monday, January 30, at Trinity Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

