Clayton, Buck Everett, 86. Tulsa

Clayton, Buck Everett, 86. Tulsa, television director/U.S. Air Force veteran. Died Monday, January 23. Funeral service will be 1 pm, Thursday, at Trinity Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

