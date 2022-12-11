 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Clatfelter, Thomas, 73. Tulsa, Oil and

Clatfelter, Thomas, 73. Tulsa, Oil and Gas Engineer. Died Tuesday, December 6th. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12th at Moore's Southlawn location from 4:00-8:00pm. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 13th at Eastland Baptist at 11:00am. Moore Southlawn (918)-663-2233

