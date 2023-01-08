 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Clark, Patrick J., 68. Tulsa

Clark, Patrick J., 68. Tulsa, Automotive Salesman. Died Tuesday, January 3. Celebration of Life Gathering 1-3 pm, Friday, January 13th at Floral Haven Family Center . Floral Haven Funeral Home

