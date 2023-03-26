Clark, Jerry L., 75. Tulsa, Certified Financial Planner with Merrill-Lynch and Stifel-Nicolaus & Co.. Died Thursday, March 23. Visitation 5-7 pm, Monday, March 27, Moore's Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Funeral Services 2 pm, Tuesday, March 28, First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel
