Clark, Guy, 82. Ponca City, Oklahoma

Clark, Guy, 82. Ponca City, Oklahoma, Lawyer. Died Monday, January 23, 2023. Service will be 1 pm, Thursday, at the Grace Episcopal Church, Ponca City, Oklahoma. Trout Funeral Home

