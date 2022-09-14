 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Graham, Patsy, 80. Claremore, Administrative Assistant at St. Francis. Died Sunday, September 11. Viewing, 12-8pm, Thursday. Funeral will be 1pm Friday, both held at Hayhurst funeral Home.. Hayhurst Funeral Home

