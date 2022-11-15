 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Clapp, Jackie Dean, 75. Collinsville, Machinist. Died 11/13/2022. Visitation will be Noon to 8:00 pm, Wednesday.. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday at the Ridgelawn Cemetery.. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

