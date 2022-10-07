 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clanton, Linda, 83. Vinita, Retired Owne

  • 0

Clanton, Linda, 83. Vinita, Retired Owner/Operator Clanton's Cafe. Died Monday, October 3. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 p.m., Burckhalter Highsmith Chapel, Vinita. Services 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Vinita, OK. Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral & Cremation Services

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert