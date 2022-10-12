 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cipolla, Richard Joseph, 82. Jenks

  • 0

Cipolla, Richard Joseph, 82. Jenks, Financial Analyst. Died Sunday, October 9. A Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert