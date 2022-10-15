 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Christopher, Mark Jerome, 68. Tulsa

Christopher, Mark Jerome, 68. Tulsa, Manager/Owner of Bicycle Wholesale Business. Died Tuesday, October 11. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

