Christesson, Karen Sue, 77. Tulsa, Co-owner of Christesson Reporting Service. Died Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Funeral Service, 2pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. www.moorefuneral.com

