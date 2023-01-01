 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Choate, Robert Allen, 60. Wagoner

Choate, Robert Allen, 60. Wagoner, Pipefitter at Word Industries. Died Friday, December 23. Private Family Service. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

