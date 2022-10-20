 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Childers, Robert E., 96. Tulsa

Childers, Robert E., 96. Tulsa, Pipeline Maintenance. Died Tuesday, September 13. Memorial Service: Saturday, 10:00 am, Mark Griffith Funeral Home Chapel, Westwood. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home

