 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Childers, Colleen F., 93. Tulsa, Postal

  • 0

Childers, Colleen F., 93. Tulsa, Postal Clerk with United States Post Office. Died Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Private services were held. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home 918-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert