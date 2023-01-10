 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheatham, Gayle, 73. Broken Arrow, OK

  • 0

Cheatham, Gayle, 73. Broken Arrow, OK, Billing for cardiology. Died Friday, January 6. Memorial service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert