Charles Gordon Davis Jr., 84

Tulsa. Davis, Charles Gordon, Jr., 84. Attorney and Army Veteran. Died Sunday August 21. Celebration of Life 4pm Saturday October 8, 2022, The Sound Pony. Serenity Funerals and Cremation

