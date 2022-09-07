 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Charette, James Daniel, 73

Broken Arrow. Charette, James Daniel, 73. Retired US Army. Died Saturday, September 3. Visitation Thursday 5-7 pm at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Rosary Friday 10 am and Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. Anne Church Broken Arrow. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

