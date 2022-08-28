 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Chappell, Wanda, 73

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Bixby. Chappell, Wanda, 73. Retail Sales. Died Wednesday, August 24. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Church of Christ, Beggs, Oklahoma. Gary Kelley's Add'vantage

