 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chapman, Betty Rae, 87. Owasso, Acme

  • 0

Chapman, Betty Rae, 87. Owasso, Acme Furniture owner. Died Friday, October 14. Visitation 4-8 pm Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Funeral 2 pm Friday, Harvard Avenue Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mowery

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert