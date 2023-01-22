Chandler, James, 95. Broken Arrow, Airline Agent / Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, January 17. A visitation will be held 12-4 pm, on Sunday and a celebration of life funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.