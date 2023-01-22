 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chandler, James, 95. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Chandler, James, 95. Broken Arrow, Airline Agent / Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, January 17. A visitation will be held 12-4 pm, on Sunday and a celebration of life funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert