Chandlee, Rosemary, 94. Tulsa, Retired Registered Nurse. Died Monday, October 17. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., both on Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, at Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

