Chamber, Jr., , Charles Loman , 89

Chamber, Jr., , Charles Loman , 89. Pawhuskka, Retired cowboy, US Marine Veteran. Died December 12, 2022. Service Monday, 2:00 PM, Pawhuska Elks Lodge. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home

