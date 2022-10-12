 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Chaffin, Barbara, 84. Tulsa, Homemaker.

Chaffin, Barbara, 84. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, October 8. Viewing Noon to 7p.m., Thursday, with family visitation 5p.m.-7p.m., Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Services 1p.m., Friday, Florence Street Baptist Church.Private family burial Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

