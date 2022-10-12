Chaffin, Barbara, 84. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, October 8. Viewing Noon to 7p.m., Thursday, with family visitation 5p.m.-7p.m., Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Services 1p.m., Friday, Florence Street Baptist Church.Private family burial Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.