Catoosa, OK

Post, Helen Lois, 97. Catoosa, OK, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, September at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

