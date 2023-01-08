 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cassidy, Jr., John, 98. Tulsa, retired

Cassidy, Jr., John, 98. Tulsa, retired independent oil producer, rancher and Navy veteran. Died Monday, January 2, 2023. Family visitation 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 am Monday, January 9 at Ninde Brookside Chapel. Private graveside committal in Frederick, OK. Ninde Brookside

