Cassidy, Jr., John, 98. Tulsa, retired independent oil producer, rancher and Navy veteran. Died Monday, January 2, 2023. Family visitation 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 am Monday, January 9 at Ninde Brookside Chapel. Private graveside committal in Frederick, OK. Ninde Brookside
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.