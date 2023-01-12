 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Case, Lillian Frances (Richardson), 101.

  • 0

Case, Lillian Frances (Richardson), 101. Sand Springs, Retired from Home Health. Died Sunday, January 8. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m., Friday at Harvest Church. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m., Thursday.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert