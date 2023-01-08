 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Case, Clyde, 100. Tulsa, Design Engineer with Williams Brothers Engineering and a Veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. Died Wednesday, December 21. Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 11, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow, OK. Floral Haven Funeral Home

