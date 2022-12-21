Carver, James, 82. Sapulpa, Purchasing Agent and Navy Veteran. Died 12/15/2022. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Linden Street Christian Church, Sapulpa, Oklahoma with interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Green Hill Funeral Home Sapulpa
