Carver, Darrel Lee, 72. Haskell, Truck

Carver, Darrel Lee, 72. Haskell, Truck Driver and Army veteran. Died Saturday, October 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Haskell First Assembly of God Church. Brown Funeral Home

