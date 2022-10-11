 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carter, Phyllis Jean (Butcher), 65. Tuls

  • 0

Carter, Phyllis Jean (Butcher), 65. Tulsa, Early Childhood Education Teacher and Administrator. Died Friday, October 7. Private Family Services. Johnson, Sperry

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert