 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carson, Richard, 80. Tulsa, Entertainmen

  • 0

Carson, Richard, 80. Tulsa, Entertainment, Promotions, and Ticket Sales for Carson Attractions.. Died Friday, December 2nd.. Richard will be ready for visitation on Thursday. Funeral Service is 2:00 Friday at Moore Southlawn Chapel.. Moore Southlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert