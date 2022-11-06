Carroll, Wilma Jean, 88. Tulsa, Secretar

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Carroll, Wilma Jean, 88. Tulsa, Secretary . Died Tuesday, November 1. Visitation 5-7 pm, Tuesday, November 8th at Floral Haven. Funeral will be 10 am, Wednesday, November 9th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

