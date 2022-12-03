 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Carroll, Bryan Lee, 64. Sand Springs, Warehouse/Hydraulic Sales. Died December 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10:30am, Thursday at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, with burial to follow at Memorial Park, Tulsa. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

