Carrick, James, 75. Collinsville, OK, Plumbing Contractor. Died Friday, November 4. Graveside memorial services will be held Wednesday at 1:30 PM at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens - Garden of Memories with Pastor Randy Shaddox officiating with a reception following after the services at Floral Haven Family Center from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Floral Haven Funeral Home
