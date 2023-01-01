 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Carr, Chris, 52. Bixby, Chef. Died

Carr, Chris, 52. Bixby, Chef. Died Tuesday, December 27. No services are scheduled at this time. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

