Carpenter, Lillian Mae "Shoemaker", 101.

Carpenter, Lillian Mae "Shoemaker", 101. Tulsa, Secretary. Died Saturday, October 29. Visitation: Thursday, , 9:00 - 8:00, Funeral Service: Friday, 10:00, Both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

