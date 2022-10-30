 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Carlstrom, Jean, 94. Owasso, Home Maker.

Carlstrom, Jean, 94. Owasso, Home Maker. Died Monday, October 24. 11:30am Memorial Service on Tuesday, at The Baptist Village Chapel in Owasso, OK. Dighton-Moore Funeral Service of Owasso

