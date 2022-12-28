 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlisle, Mary Ann, 83. Tulsa

  • 0

Carlisle, Mary Ann, 83. Tulsa, Administrative Assistant. Died Wednesday, December 21. Funeral service will be held Friday, December 30, at 12:30 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert