Capehart, Martha Emily, 99. Tulsa

Capehart, Martha Emily, 99. Tulsa, homemaker. Died Wednesday, September 21. Service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Rose Chapel. Leonard-Marker

