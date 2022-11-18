 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Cannon, Johnny Leon, 74. Tulsa, Truck Driver/Veteran. Died 11/15/2022. Graveside services are Monday, 11/21/22, 11:00am at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Dillon Funeral Service

